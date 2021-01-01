Billie Eilish makes Grammys history with No Time to Die win

Billie Eilish has made Grammy Awards history by winning the visual media prize for a film that is yet to be released.

The Bad Guy singer and her brother and co-writer Finneas O'Connell won the Grammy Award for Best Song Written for Visual Media for their James Bond soundtrack No Time to Die on Sunday, marking the first time in Grammy history the prize has been awarded to a song from a film that has not yet been released.

Traditionally, the song wouldn't be considered eligible for the category, but the qualification rules have been modified this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

No Time to Die, from the film of the same name, was released in February last year when the spy movie, starring Daniel Craig, was scheduled to open in April. The film was then postponed to November, then again to April 2021, and is now scheduled to hit cinemas in October.

Accepting the prize on Zoom during the Grammys pre-show, Billie, the youngest musician to ever write and record a theme song for the 007 franchise, thanked score composer and producer Hans Zimmer, record producer Stephen Lipson, film producer Barbara Broccoli and Craig, and added of the gig, "I can't believe this is real, I couldn't believe it was real then."

Her win marks the fourth time the James Bond franchise has won a Grammy for its music, with the most recent being 2013's Skyfall winning for Adele's song of the same name and Thomas Newman's score.

According to Variety, the Best Song Written for Visual Media prize usually ends up being the track that won the previous year's Best Original Song Oscar. However, this year, Elton John and Bernie Taupin's (I'm Gonna) Love Me Again from Rocketman wasn't even nominated.

Other nominees included Taylor Swift and Andrew Lloyd Webber for Beautiful Ghosts from Cats, Carried Me With You by Brandi Carlile from Onward, Into the Unknown from Frozen II, and Stand Up by Cynthia Erivo from Harriet.