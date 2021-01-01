NEWS Taika Waititi wins Grammy for Jojo Rabbit Newsdesk Share with :





Taika Waititi won a Grammy Award for the Jojo Rabbit soundtrack on Sunday night.



The Thor: Ragnarok director accepted the Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media prize from a movie trailer in Australia, where he is currently shooting Thor: Love and Thunder, and jokingly expressed his confusion at being awarded a prize in March 2021 for a film released in America in October 2019.



After yelling "Whaaaaat?!" at the top of his speech, Taika said with his trademark wit, "Well, thank you very much for this honour. I guess they’re just giving Grammys to anyone now. I'll take it, thank you. What can I say, it was so long ago I can barely remember anything about making that movie but it seems like it's never going to go away and I'm happy with that.



"All my thanks to (Fox) Searchlight for making the film in the first place and that's pretty much it. That's all I've got to say, I'm going to work now. Thank you, much love, take care, appreciate it."



Waititi, who served as the album's producer as well as the film's director, is already an award winner thanks to Jojo Rabbit - he won Best Adapted Screenplay at last year's Oscars.



With his new Grammy, Waititi is now halfway to EGOT status, with him needing an Emmy and a Tony to complete the coveted set.



The soundtrack featured a score by Michael Giacchino as well an eclectic mix of classical and pop pieces, including German versions of David Bowie's Heroes and the Beatles' I Want to Hold Your Hand.



Other nominees in the category included Frozen II, A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood, Bill & Ted Face the Music, and Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga.