Spanish-language Bird Box spin-off in development

Sandra Bullock's Netflix hit Bird Box is set for a Spanish-language spin-off.

The post-apocalyptic thriller's producers Dylan Clark and Chris Morgan have recruited The Occupant screenwriters Alex and David Pastor to pen the script.

Production on the as-yet untitled film will begin later this year in Spain.

In the original, Bullock played a single mother trying to protect herself and her two kids from a mysterious force that convinces people to commit suicide when they see it.

The film was watched by 89 million households in its first four weeks on release.

Meanwhile, Josh Malerman, who wrote the 2014 novel on which Bird Box is based, recently confirmed a sequel movie is in development. His follow-up novel, Malorie, was published last year.

The sequel is set ten years after Bullock's character Malorie and her two children survived the unknown deadly phenomenon after finding refuge at a blind school, and sees them once again forced to embark on a dangerous journey as they try to find other survivors.