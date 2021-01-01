Chloe Zhao and Emerald Fennell earn historic Best Director Oscar nominations

- NEWS
Chloe Zhao and Emerald Fennell will both compete for Best Director at the 2021 Academy Awards, setting a new record for female auteurs in the category.
The nominations, announced on Monday by Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas, saw both Zhao's Nomadland and Fennell's Promising Young Woman selected in the Best Picture category, with them also earning nods for Best Director.
It is the first time in the Academy Awards' almost 100-year history that more than one female director has been nominated in the Best Director category in the same year, while Zhao is also the first woman of colour to be nominated.
In total, only five women have ever been nominated in the Best Director category, with Kathryn Bigelow, who directed 2009 movie The Hurt Locker, the first and only female director to win the prize.
Both films garnered several nominations, with Nomadland collecting six, including Best Actress for lead Frances McDormand, and Fennell's Promising Young Woman earning a Best Actress nod for Carey Mulligan among its five nominations.
Overall, David Fincher's Mank is the most-nominated movie this year with 10 nods.
Fincher will compete with Zhao and Fennell for Best Director as well as Thomas Vinterberg for Another Round and Lee Isaac Chung for Minari.
In the Best Actor category, Chadwick Boseman was given a posthumous nod for his role in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, alongside Mank leading man Gary Oldman, Anthony Hopkins for The Father, Riz Ahmed for Sound of Metal, and Steven Yeun for Minari. Yeun has become the first Asian-American actor to be nominated for Best Actor.
The Best Actress category is rounded out by Viola Davis for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and first-time nominees Andra Day (The United States vs Billie Holliday) and Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman).
In a move that may cause some controversy, Daniel Kaluuya is nominated in the Best Supporting Actor group for his role in Judas and the Black Messiah, alongside his co-star Lakeith Stanfield. Their competition includes Sacha Baron Cohen for The Trial of the Chicago 7, Leslie Odom, Jr. for One Night in Miami, and Paul Raci for Sound of Metal.
Glenn Close receives her eighth Oscar nomination for her supporting role in Hillbilly Elegy, and will compete against Borat Subsequent Moviefilm breakout star Maria Bakalova, The Father's Olivia Colman, Amanda Seyfried for Mank, and Minari star Yuh-Jung Youn.
The Oscars will take place on Sunday 25 April.
The nominees are as follows:
BEST PICTURE
The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
BEST DIRECTOR
Chloe Zhao - Nomadland
David Fincher - Mank
Aaron Sorkin - The Trial of the Chicago 7
Emerald Fennell - Promising Young Woman
Thomas Vinterberg - Another Round
Lee Isaac Chung - Minari
BEST ACTOR
Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins - The Father
Riz Ahmed - Sound of Metal
Gary Oldman - Mank
Steven Yeun - Minari
BEST ACTRESS
Carey Mulligan - Promising Young Woman
Frances McDormand - Nomadland
Viola Davis - Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day - The United States vs Billie Holliday
Vanessa Kirby - Pieces of a Woman
SUPPORTING ACTOR
Sacha Baron Cohen - The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah
Leslie Odom, Jr. - One Night in Miami
Paul Raci - Sound of Metal
Lakeith Stanfield - Judas and the Black Messiah
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close - Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman - The Father
Amanda Seyfried - Mank
Yuh-Jung Youn - Minari
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
The Father
Nomadland
One Night in Miami
The White Tiger
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
ANIMATED FEATURE
Onward
Over the Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM
Another Round
Better Days
Collective
The Man Who Sold His Skin
Quo Vadis, Aida?
BEST DOCUMENTARY
Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher
Time
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Mank
Nomadland
The Trial of The Chicago 7
Judas and The Black Messiah
News of the World
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Emma
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank
Mulan
Pinocchio
BEST EDITING
The Trial of Chicago 7
Nomadland
Mank
Promising Young Woman
The Father
MAKE-UP AND HAIRSTYLING
Mank
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Pinocchio
Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
ORIGINAL SCORE
Da 5 Bloods
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Soul
ORIGINAL SONG
Fight For You - Judas and the Black Messiah
Hear My Voice - The Trial of the Chicago 7
Husavik (My Hometown) - Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
lo Si (Seen) - The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)
Speak Now - One Night in Miami
PRODUCTION DESIGN
Mank
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
News of the World
The Father
Tenet
BEST SOUND
Sound of Metal
Soul
Mank
Greyhound
News of the World
VISUAL EFFECTS
Tenet
The Midnight Sky
Love & Monsters
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
DOCUMENTARY (SHORT SUBJECT)
Colette
A Concerto Is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song for Latasha
SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)
Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens I Love You
Opera
Yes-People
SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers
White Eye.