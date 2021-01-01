Chloe Zhao and Emerald Fennell earn historic Best Director Oscar nominations

Chloe Zhao and Emerald Fennell will both compete for Best Director at the 2021 Academy Awards, setting a new record for female auteurs in the category.

The nominations, announced on Monday by Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas, saw both Zhao's Nomadland and Fennell's Promising Young Woman selected in the Best Picture category, with them also earning nods for Best Director.

It is the first time in the Academy Awards' almost 100-year history that more than one female director has been nominated in the Best Director category in the same year, while Zhao is also the first woman of colour to be nominated.

In total, only five women have ever been nominated in the Best Director category, with Kathryn Bigelow, who directed 2009 movie The Hurt Locker, the first and only female director to win the prize.

Both films garnered several nominations, with Nomadland collecting six, including Best Actress for lead Frances McDormand, and Fennell's Promising Young Woman earning a Best Actress nod for Carey Mulligan among its five nominations.

Overall, David Fincher's Mank is the most-nominated movie this year with 10 nods.

Fincher will compete with Zhao and Fennell for Best Director as well as Thomas Vinterberg for Another Round and Lee Isaac Chung for Minari.

In the Best Actor category, Chadwick Boseman was given a posthumous nod for his role in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, alongside Mank leading man Gary Oldman, Anthony Hopkins for The Father, Riz Ahmed for Sound of Metal, and Steven Yeun for Minari. Yeun has become the first Asian-American actor to be nominated for Best Actor.

The Best Actress category is rounded out by Viola Davis for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and first-time nominees Andra Day (The United States vs Billie Holliday) and Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman).

In a move that may cause some controversy, Daniel Kaluuya is nominated in the Best Supporting Actor group for his role in Judas and the Black Messiah, alongside his co-star Lakeith Stanfield. Their competition includes Sacha Baron Cohen for The Trial of the Chicago 7, Leslie Odom, Jr. for One Night in Miami, and Paul Raci for Sound of Metal.

Glenn Close receives her eighth Oscar nomination for her supporting role in Hillbilly Elegy, and will compete against Borat Subsequent Moviefilm breakout star Maria Bakalova, The Father's Olivia Colman, Amanda Seyfried for Mank, and Minari star Yuh-Jung Youn.

The Oscars will take place on Sunday 25 April.

The nominees are as follows:

BEST PICTURE

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

BEST DIRECTOR

Chloe Zhao - Nomadland

David Fincher - Mank

Aaron Sorkin - The Trial of the Chicago 7

Emerald Fennell - Promising Young Woman

Thomas Vinterberg - Another Round

Lee Isaac Chung - Minari

BEST ACTOR

Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins - The Father

Riz Ahmed - Sound of Metal

Gary Oldman - Mank

Steven Yeun - Minari

BEST ACTRESS

Carey Mulligan - Promising Young Woman

Frances McDormand - Nomadland

Viola Davis - Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day - The United States vs Billie Holliday

Vanessa Kirby - Pieces of a Woman

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Sacha Baron Cohen - The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom, Jr. - One Night in Miami

Paul Raci - Sound of Metal

Lakeith Stanfield - Judas and the Black Messiah

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close - Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman - The Father

Amanda Seyfried - Mank

Yuh-Jung Youn - Minari

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

The Father

Nomadland

One Night in Miami

The White Tiger

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

ANIMATED FEATURE

Onward

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

Another Round

Better Days

Collective

The Man Who Sold His Skin

Quo Vadis, Aida?

BEST DOCUMENTARY

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

Time

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Mank

Nomadland

The Trial of The Chicago 7

Judas and The Black Messiah

News of the World

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Emma

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank

Mulan

Pinocchio

BEST EDITING

The Trial of Chicago 7

Nomadland

Mank

Promising Young Woman

The Father

MAKE-UP AND HAIRSTYLING

Mank

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Pinocchio

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

ORIGINAL SCORE

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Soul

ORIGINAL SONG

Fight For You - Judas and the Black Messiah

Hear My Voice - The Trial of the Chicago 7

Husavik (My Hometown) - Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

lo Si (Seen) - The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)

Speak Now - One Night in Miami

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Mank

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

News of the World

The Father

Tenet

BEST SOUND

Sound of Metal

Soul

Mank

Greyhound

News of the World

VISUAL EFFECTS

Tenet

The Midnight Sky

Love & Monsters

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

DOCUMENTARY (SHORT SUBJECT)

Colette

A Concerto Is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song for Latasha

SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love You

Opera

Yes-People

SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers

White Eye.