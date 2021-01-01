NEWS Kyle Chandler thanks neighbours and friends who helped his wife during Texas storm Newsdesk Share with :





Actor Kyle Chandler thanked his neighbours and friends for looking after his wife during the recent Texas storm with a huge backyard barbecue.



The Godzilla: King of the Monsters star was shooting a film in Toronto, Canada when the winter storm knocked out power and caused chaos back home, and he couldn't be there to support his wife, Kathryn.



Instead, he called on friends and neighbours to make sure she was OK, and they really stepped up for the star.



"I wasn't home...," he told Ellen DeGeneres. "Kathryn was home with the animals and then the neighbours moved in with their animals. She lost electricity, I think, for about 36 hours, so they had the fire going and they were melting snow (for drinking water) on the fireplace and doing what they did.



"I felt horrible, being away... but they did a great job and truth be told Jason and Bob McMullen and my buddies and the neighbourhood, who all came together to help each other out, it was incredible.



"Just the other day I got home and we had a big fire outside and we did a special dinner and I was able to say thank you to everyone."



And Chandler, who wrapped his film in Canada last week and returned to Texas over the weekend, is on the road again with his wife in an Airstream trailer on a "secret mission" for his daughter.



"I have to go visit my daughter out in Oregon...," he added. "She needs her skateboard and her guitar...



"I guess it's sorta, like, me being cheap and this is our second honeymoon."