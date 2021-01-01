Khloe Kardashian drops huge hint engagement is back on

Khloe Kardashian appears to have confirmed her engagement is back on after flashing her diamond ring in a new cover photo for Gritty Pretty magazine.

The picture follows reports suggesting she and her former fiance Tristan Thompson have reunited after he was caught up in a cheating scandal with Kylie Jenner's former best pal Jordyn Woods in 2018 while Khloe was pregnant with their daughter, True.

In the new snap, Khloe's left hand is carefully positioned at the bottom of the photo, with her large diamond ring clearly on display.

Sources claim the former couple reconnected just before Thompson's recent 30th birthday bash.

Captioning snaps from the party, Kardashian suggested her beau's cheating scandal is in the past, writing: "The ones that are meant to be are the ones who go through everything that is designed to tear them apart and they come out even stronger than they were before."

She added: "Thank you for showing me everything you said you would. For the father you are. For the best friend I have in you. I'm thankful that I can do absolutely nothing with you and it feels like everything."

Back in February, a source close to the couple told Entertainment Tonight:

"They are back to being committed, are still in love and giving their relationship another chance and hoping that it will succeed this time around."