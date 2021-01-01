Cara Delevingne struggled with sexuality when she realised she wasn't straight

Actress and model Cara Delevingne contemplated ending her life as she first struggled with her sexuality.

The Suicide Squad star, who identifies as pansexual, admitted she was quite homophobic in her youth and grew up disgusted by the idea of having a lesbian lover.

Delevingne, who has dated rocker St. Vincent and fellow actress Ashley Benson, has opened up to Gwyneth Paltrow on her Goop podcast, revealing her conservative upbringing led to some dark moments after she realised she wasn't straight.

"I grew up in an old fashioned household," she explained, recalling: "I didn't know anyone who was gay. I didn't know that was a thing and actually I think growing up I was quite not noticeably, I wasn't knowledgeable of the fact I was homophobic."

Remarking that the idea of being with same-sex partners previously disgusted her, Delevingne went on: "I was like, 'Oh my God, I would never, that's disgusting, ugh'."

She then divulged the turmoil over her sexuality impacted her mental health.

"I do correlate the massive depression and the suicidal moments of my life (to that) because I was so ashamed of ever being that. But actually that was the part of me that I love so much and accept," she shared.

As a pansexual, Cara refuses to limit her sexual choice by biological sex, gender or gender identity, and she admits her sexuality is constantly changing.

"There is still a part of me where I'm like, 'Oh, I wish I could just be straight'," she added, noting: "It is really complicated."