Rob Delaney joins Judd Apatow's pandemic comedy The Bubble

Rob Delaney has joined the star-studded cast of Judd Apatow's upcoming pandemic-inspired comedy The Bubble.

The Catastrophe star has joined the Netflix feature, which is already in production in London, where he is based, with previously announced cast members including Pedro Pascal, Karen Gillan, Maria Bakalova, David Duchovny, Keegan-Michael Key, Fred Armisen, Peter Serafinowicz, Apatow's wife Leslie Mann, and their 18-year-old daughter Iris.

Other new additions include Youngers star Samson Kayo, Dennis Hopper's daughter Galen, I May Destroy You actress Danielle Vitalis, and comedians Vir Das, Guz Khan, Nick Kocher, and Ross Lee, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Reposting a tweet about the casting additions, director Apatow wrote, "Very excited about The Bubble movie. Lots of great people making us laugh hard."

The Bubble is a meta-comedy about a group of actors stuck inside a pandemic bubble in a hotel attempting to finish a studio franchise film. Apatow co-wrote the script with Pam Brady and they are both producing too.

Delaney's casting comes less than a week after director Christopher McQuarrie announced the Deadpool 2 star had joined Mission: Impossible 7, alongside the likes of Tom Cruise, Simon Pegg, and Ving Rhames.

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm breakout star Bakalova revealed earlier this week that she was in the middle of shooting a scene with Pascal for The Bubble when she discovered she had earned an Oscar nomination for her first Hollywood role.

"We were shooting some interesting scene and Judd came into the shot and said, 'You just got your nomination for the Oscars.' I said, 'What?!' I think I started shaking and literally lost my mind for a second. Judd Apatow and Pedro Pascal were both so excited," she told Variety after the nominations were announced on Monday.