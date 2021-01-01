Phoebe Dynevor to star in upcoming biopic The Colour Room

Phoebe Dynevor has landed her first movie role since starring in Netflix's breakout smash Bridgerton.

The British actress, who shot to fame playing Daphne Bridgerton in the period TV series, will star alongside Matthew Goode in The Colour Room, a biopic about ceramic artist Clarice Cliff.

The film, to be directed by Claire McCarthy from a script by Claire Peate, will tell the story of Cliff, a determined, working class woman in Stroke-on-Trent, England, in the 1920s, who broke the glass ceiling and revolutionised the workplace in the 20th century, while becoming one of the greatest Art Deco designers.

"I am so excited to be joining the cast of The Colour Room, especially in the role as one of the nation's most celebrated artists, Clarice Cliff," said Dynevor in a statement, reports Variety. "It's truly such an honour to take on such a remarkable character. The script is a beautifully written contemporary take on the 20th century, and I feel proud to be working with such a strong female team, both in front and behind the camera."

Downton Abbey star Goode will play eccentric factory owner Colley Shorter, who Cliff impresses with her talent and innovation, while The Walking Dead's David Morrissey will portray renowned art designer Fred Ridgeway. Other cast members include Darci Shaw, Kerry Fox, and Luke Norris.

The Colour Room will start production in Stoke-on-Trent and Birmingham later this month and will be released in cinemas and on Sky Cinema later this year.

The movie is Dynevor's first film role, as her acting credits before Bridgerton were from TV shows such as Younger, Snatch, and Waterloo Road.

Her Bridgerton co-star Rege-Jean Page has also scored major movie roles since the show debuted in December - he has been cast in The Gray Man opposite Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans and Dungeons & Dragons alongside Chris Pine.