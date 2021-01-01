Armie Hammer's attorney dismisses rape allegations following explosive press conference

Armie Hammer's attorney has dismissed new rape claims from lawyer Gloria Allred's new client.

The woman, named Effie, told the media at a press conference on Thursday she thought the actor was going to kill her during the violent incident, which reportedly took place in April 2017.

During her emotional statement, which has been published across multiple outlets, the accuser also alleged Hammer "mentally, emotionally and sexually" abused her throughout the course of their relationship, divulging: "He became increasingly more violent".

During the alleged rape incident, Hammer "repeatedly slammed" Effie's "face against the wall", according to the accuser, who claimed she and the actor had a four-year on-again, off-again relationship after hooking up via Facebook in 2016.

"I lost interest in living," she said during the press conference, sharing: "I just wanted the pain to stop."

Her attorney revealed Effie has turned evidence over to Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officials that allegedly support her claims.

Hammer's lawyer, Andrew Brettler, was quick to deny the rape claims in a statement he gave following the press conference.

"Her own correspondence with Mr. Hammer undermines and refutes her outrageous allegations," it read.

"As recently as July 18, 2020, (Effie) sent graphic texts to Mr. Hammer telling him what she wanted him to do to her. Mr. Hammer responded making it clear that he did not want to maintain that type of relationship with her," the statement continued.

Explaining: "It was never Mr. Hammer's intention to embarrass or expose (Effie's) fetishes or kinky sexual desires," the statement suggested Hammer's accuser had "escalated this matter to another level by hiring a civil lawyer to host a public press conference," forcing Hammer "to set the record straight".

"From day one, Mr. Hammer has maintained that all of his interactions with (Effie) - and every other sexual partner of his for that matter - have been completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory," the attorney claimed, adding: "(Effie's) attention seeking and ill-advised legal bid will only make it more difficult for real victims of sexual violence to get the justice they deserve."

Variety has since confirmed that Hammer is being investigated by the LAPD.

“We can confirm that Armie Hammer is the main suspect in an alleged sexual assault investigation that was initiated Feb. 3 of this year,” an LAPD spokesperson said to the outlet.