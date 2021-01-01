Jenny McCarthy played mum to seven teenage boys during pandemic

Actress Jenny McCarthy regrets inviting her son's best pals to come and crash for the Covid-19 pandemic - because she ended up hosting seven teenagers for five months.

The Masked Singer judge and her husband, Donnie Wahlberg, each have a teenage son from previous relationships - Evan and Elijah, respectively - and when the coronavirus lockdown began in March last year, she had a "brilliant" idea to keep the boys entertained.

"When they announced the quarantine, I said to Donnie, 'Let's call our sons' best friends and ask their parents if they can all quarantine in our house, so this way our kids won't drive us crazy'," she laughs on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

However, the lockdown lasted a lot longer than Jenny had anticipated.

"Cut to, it wasn't just 15 days, it was five months, so I was cooking breakfast, lunch and dinner for seven 18-year-old boys," she shared. "I was making 70 pancakes a day. People were worried about running out of toilet paper, I was just holding onto toilets for dear life. This house was crazy."

The kids have now returned home and Jenny couldn't be happier: "Never again," she quips. "Their (teenager) hunger is nuts!"