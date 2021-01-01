Jamie Foxx and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau join Nick Cassavetes thriller

Jamie Foxx, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and January Jones are teaming up for a star-studded new action-thriller.

The trio will join Maika Monroe and Andrew Dice Clay in God Is A Bullet - a film adaptation of Boston Teran's novel written and directed by Nick Cassavetes, according to Deadline.

The film will follow vice detective Bob Hightower, played by Game of Thrones star Coster-Waldau, who finds his ex-wife murdered and daughter kidnapped by a Satanic cult, and becomes frustrated by the botched official investigation. He decides to quit the force and infiltrate the cult himself to hunt down the leader with the help of the only female victim escapee, Case Hardin, played by Monroe.

According to the outlet, Foxx will play the supporting role of The Ferryman, while it's not known what role Mad Men star Jones has landed.

Filming is due to start at the end of May, with pre-production already underway in Mexico City.

"I am excited to get God Is A Bullet into production with my friend and producer/financier, Michael Mendelsohn," Cassavetes said in a statement. "It’s a magnificent, ultra-dark work that is somehow both intensely frightening and literate, inspired by true events, with the most amazing cast of actors."

The film will be executive produced by Sidney Kimmel, Chuck Pacheco, Paul Johansson, and Natalie Perrotta.