Paris Hilton heading back to TV as part of new Warner Bros. deal

Paris Hilton has scored a massive new deal with Warner Bros. to develop, executive produce and star in a slate of original unscripted television programming.



She will executive produce all ventures alongside veteran media executive Bruce Gersh under their new production banner, Slivington Manor Entertainment.



The deal reunites the socialite with Mike Darnell, the president of Warner Bros. Unscripted Television - he worked with Hilton at Fox, which aired her hit reality show The Simple Life.



"Launching Slivington Manor Entertainment is a dream come true and I am so excited to continue connecting with my fans across the globe both in front of the camera and as a producer," Hilton said in a statement, reports Deadline. "I am looking forward to working with the incredible Warner Bros. team to create new thought provoking and inspirational long-form content and am beyond thrilled to reunite with Mike Darnell."



"I've known Paris since the The Simple Life brought us together almost 20 years ago. She has always been an incredible talent and entrepreneur," added Darnell. "I couldn't be more excited to be working with her again and can't wait for the world to watch the next chapter of her life."



The Simple Life, which co-starred Nicole Richie, aired between 2003 and 2007.