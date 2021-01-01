Riz Ahmed was so broke he almost gave up on breakthrough Nightcrawler role

- NEWS
Oscar nominee Riz Ahmed was so broke before shooting his breakthrough role in 2014 film Nightcrawler, he almost quit the project.
The Sound of Metal star couldn't afford a plane ticket to an audition in Los Angeles and started seriously reconsidering his acting dreams.
"They (casting directors) asked me to fly to L.A. and I was like, 'I can’t fly to L.A. I’m broke'," Ahmed told The Mirror.
"But I had to fly to L.A. and just bet on myself. I spent that whole flight just running lines. I remember landing and seeing Jake Gyllenhaal in the room and going, 'Whoa!'" he recalled.
"It came when I thought I'd reached the end of the road. I wasn't really making any money, being offered that next tier of roles," the actor went on.
His gamble paid off - last week, Riz became the first Muslim nominated for a Lead Actor Oscar for his role in The Sound of Metal as Ruben Stone, a drummer losing his hearing.
After making Oscars history on Monday, Ahmed tweeted: "Wow! I'm honoured to be nominated by my fellow actors alongside such inspiring performances, and am grateful to the Academy for their support and encouragement."