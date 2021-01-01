NEWS Thomas Middleditch accused of sexual misconduct Newsdesk Share with :





Thomas Middleditch is facing sexual misconduct allegations.



The screen star - famous for starring in Silicon Valley and B Positive - has been accused of making "lewd sexual overtures" to one woman and her girlfriend at the now-closed Cloak & Dagger nightclub in Los Angeles in 2019.



The Los Angeles Times published a report on Sunday about the since-shuttered club, and in the article, Hannah Harding alleged that co-founders Adam Bravin and Michael Patterson repeatedly turned a blind eye to their members' sexual misconduct.



Recalling one alleged incident on 22 October 2019, Harding told the publication that Middleditch allegedly approached her on the dancefloor and made the overtures towards her and her girlfriend. She turned him down, but he allegedly "kept pursuing her, groping her in front of her friends and several employees, including the club's operations manager, Kate Morgan".



Speaking to the newspaper, Morgan claimed that she asked Bravin and Patterson to kick Middleditch out and ban him from the club, but they "dismissed it".



Following the incident, Middleditch is said to have direct messaged Harding on Instagram, writing to her: "I had no idea my actions were that weird for you. I am so ashamed I made you uncomfortable."



Harding also claimed she saw Middleditch in the club after her complaint, allegedly groping another woman. When Bravin contacted her a week later, he suggested that she'd been mistaken.



"Adam called me 'to make sure and get a second opinion on him' because they didn't trust my story in the first place. They cared more about famous people at their club than women’s safety," she said.



While Middleditch's representative declined to comment when contacted by the Los Angeles Times, Bravin and Patterson responded via email, with Patterson writing: "As far as I am aware, they reported every incident to us, and to my knowledge, we dealt with every single issue brought to our attention."



Bravin added: "Our goal from day one was to create the safest space possible."



The pair announced the closure of Cloak & Dagger in January.