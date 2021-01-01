Rebel Wilson injures leg in London cycling accident

Rebel Wilson was left with an injured leg after a cycling accident in London on Monday.

The Pitch Perfect star, who is in the English capital to film a secret project, took to her Instagram Stories to share a picture of herself with a huge ice pack on her left leg, and she wrote alongside it: "F**k people who don't have their dogs on the lead and let them run onto the road!!"

In her next post, Rebel told fans that "20 minutes earlier" she'd been "cycling great", sharing a video of herself as she cycled past Buckingham Palace, wearing a helmet and Beats headphones.

Rebel has made a concerted effort to make exercise a major part of her life following her 'year of health' in 2020, when she committed to losing weight.

She succeeded in reaching her goal weight last year after shedding 40lbs, but admitted the transformation has seen her treated differently by many in her industry.

"I think what's been really interesting is how other people treat you," she said in January. "Sometimes being bigger, people didn't necessarily look twice at you. Now that I'm in good shape, people offer to carry my groceries to the car and hold doors open for you."