Dame Helen Mirren to play the villain in Shazam: Fury of the Gods

The 75-year-old actress has joined the cast of the upcoming DC Comics movie, where she will play the evil Hespera, who is described as the daughter of Atlas in the movie’s official description.

According to The Wrap, Hespera doesn’t have a clear DC Comics counterpart, but Atlas is the name of several characters inspired by the Titan of Ancient Greek mythology.

‘Shazam: Fury of the Gods’ will be the sequel to 2019’s acclaimed movie ‘Shazam!’, and will continue the story of teenage Billy Batson who, upon reciting the magic word “Shazam!”, is struck by the Living Lightning of the gods and transformed into his adult superhero alter ego, Shazam.

Alongside Helen, Asher Angel will return as Billy, whilst Zachary Levi will once again be playing the titular superhero.

Rachel Zegler was also confirmed to have joined the cast in an as-yet undisclosed role that will be key to the story.

David F. Sandberg is returning to direct the sequel from a screenplay by Henry Gayde, whilst Peter Safran is producing through The Safran Company.

Plot details for the sequel are being kept under wraps, but it’s possible it could feature the appearance of several other Gods from Greek mythology, as the infamous names are where Shazam gets his powers from.

Shazam is bestowed with the wisdom of Solomon, the strength of Hercules, the stamina of Atlas, the power of Zeus, the courage of Achilles and the speed of Mercury.

‘Shazam: Fury of the Gods’ is set to be released on June 2, 2023.