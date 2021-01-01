Kate Winslet questioned more over Ammonite lesbian sex scenes than previous films

Kate Winslet has been asked more about the lesbian scenes in her new film Ammonite than any heterosexual sex romps.

The Oscar winner portrays real-life English palaeontologist Mary Anning in the film, which chronicles her secret relationship with Charlotte Murchison, played by Saoirse Ronan.

And the project is getting attention - mainly because of the love scenes.

"I'm telling you, with my hand on my heart, I have never been asked the same volume of questions about love scenes of a heterosexual nature, of which I have shot many in my life. And so that to me... that's a conversation," Winslet told Digital Spy.

However, the actress said there was more to the film than its romantic trysts.

"I definitely feel a sort of a duty to serve Mary Anning... and the story," she shared.

"The story is so much about her, and her remarkable achievements that were unsung, unknown, re-appropriated by men, taken from her wrongfully," she went on.

Winslet added that the attention on the movie's intimate scenes wasn't always negative.

"I didn't feel, 'Oh, God, let me get away from the talking about the sex scenes and come back to that!'" she shared, pondering: "What I definitely found really striking is that people seem to talk about the love scenes in the film in ways that are much more focused, because it's two women."