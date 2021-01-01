NEWS Stars line-up for empowerment event with Michelle Obama Newsdesk Share with :





Kelly Clarkson, Alicia Keys and actresses Auli'i Cravalho and Meryl Streep have joined the star-studded line-up of PopSugar's upcoming Girl Talk event with Michelle Obama.



The former U.S. First Lady has teamed up with the Girls Opportunity Alliance to host the event on 26 March at 9pm ET, and she'll front the keynote conversation with two students, moderated by talk show host Lilly Singh.



The night will also feature interactive question-and-answer sessions, a musical performance by Clarkson, and special guests also including black-ish star Marsai Martin, Orlando Bloom, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Demi Lovato.



Martin will talk about empowerment as she hosts Stepping Into Your Power 101! and Moana star Cravalho will front a 3 Ways to Dream Big panel.



Andra Day, Julia Roberts, Kristen Bell, Becky G, Dove Cameron, and Lana Condor will also be part of the Girls Opportunity Alliance event.



More details about the virtual empowerment evening can be found here: https://popsugargirltalk.splashthat.com/

The Girls Opportunity Alliance is part of the Obama Foundation and was established to empower adolescent girls through education by supporting grassroots organisations around the world.