Matthew McConaughey's Texas benefit gig raises more than $7.7 million

Matthew McConaughey's star-studded Texas storm benefit has raked in $7.7 million (£5.5 million) and counting for the recovery effort in his home state.

The Oscar winner and his wife, Camila Alves, co-hosted the We're Texas virtual event on Sunday to raise money for those affected by the devastation caused by Winter Storm Uri last month. The event featured musical performances by Texas natives, residents and supporters with special guests including Willie Nelson, Post Malone, Jamie Foxx, Miranda Lambert, Kelly Clarkson, Megan Thee Stallion, the Jonas Brothers, Jennifer Garner, Renee Zellweger, Selena Gomez, and Woody Harrelson.

More than half a million people have tuned in to watch the show since its premiere on McConaughey's YouTube Channel and Texas' Spectrum News 1, and the online fundraiser, which is still available to view, has continued to inspire people to dig deep, with $7.7 million raised by Tuesday, as donations continued to pour in.

All proceeds are being distributed to local organisations via McConaughey's Just Keep Livin' Texas Relief Fund.