Anya Taylor-Joy opens up about filming David O. Russell's 'very secretive' movie

Anya Taylor-Joy has revealed that David O. Russell has been "very secretive" about his new movie, even with members of the cast.

Little is known about the American Hustle filmmaker's latest feature film except that he has assembled a star-studded cast which also includes Robert De Niro, Margot Robbie, Christian Bale, Zoe Saldana, Chris Rock, and Rami Malek, plus more big names.

In her cover interview for Vanity Fair magazine, Taylor-Joy admitted the cast were left in the dark about the film a lot too and she can't believe she is starring alongside such established actors.

"The movie has been very secretive to all of us as well," she said. "And so suddenly you hear these names and you can't really... You hear these titans of cinema and I'm just like, I am a child! I am a baby. This is insane."

Taylor-Joy is billed first in the cast list for the untitled movie on IMDb but no details have been revealed about her character or the plot.

In an email to the publication, Russell, who is directing the film from his own script, explained why the Emma star was cast.

"Anya is fearless and intuitively vulnerable and confident in a manner that is uniquely her own," he wrote. "She is different and strange in ways that are fascinating both toward darkness and toward light."

The 24-year-old is currently filming the movie, and after that she'll move on to shoot the Mad Max: Fury Road spin-off prequel, Furiosa, in which she plays the title character, and the drama-thriller Laughter in the Dark. She recently finished filming Robert Eggers' The Northman, and will be seen in Edgar Wright's horror Last Night in Soho in October.

Last month, she won the Golden Globe for Best Actress – Miniseries or Television Film for her role in The Queen's Gambit.