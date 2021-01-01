NEWS Gwyneth Paltrow: 'Steven Spielberg filmed my wedding' Newsdesk Share with :





Gwyneth Paltrow is so grateful she has a famous director as a godfather, because Steven Spielberg became the unofficial videographer at her 2018 wedding.



The Iron Man star, who shares 16-year-old Apple and Moses, 14, with her first husband, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, tied the knot again to writer/producer Brad Falchuk, and the Oscar-winning filmmaker was more than happy to capture the couple's close-ups.



"He always has a video camera in his hands, so any family event, the Fourth of July, Thanksgiving, whatever the case may he, he is always videoing," Gwyneth told pop star Kelly Clarkson on her U.S. talk show.



"He definitely has videoed me over the years and he was actually, you know, the only person who was videoing at my wedding two and a half years ago. So I guess I had a pretty good videographer," she added.



“Did he charge you?” host Kelly joked.