Jada Pinkett Smith, Jamie Foxx and Trevor Noah are big winners at NAACP Awards

Jada Pinkett Smith, Trevor Noah, and Jamie Foxx were among the big winners at the third night of the 2021 NAACP Image Awards on Wednesday.
Jada, her daughter Willow Smith and mum Adrienne Banfield-Norris claimed the Image Award for Outstanding Talk Series for their Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk, while comedian Noah picked up the Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) for his work on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.
Pixar animation Soul took home trophies for Outstanding Animated Motion Picture and Foxx, who voices jazz teacher Joe Gardner, scored the Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance - Motion Picture.
Another Disney hit, Doc McStuffins, also doubled up, landing the Outstanding Animated Series, while Laya DeLeon Hayes' voice talents earned her the award for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television).
The full list of NCAAP Image Awards winners over the past three nights is:
Outstanding Talk Series
Red Table Talk
Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition or Game Show
Celebrity Family Feud
Outstanding Variety Show (Series or Special)
VERZUZ
Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)
The New York Times Presents The Killing of Breonna Taylor
Outstanding Children's Program
Family Reunion
Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited-Series)
Marsai Martin - Black-ish
Outstanding Animated Series
Doc McStuffins
Outstanding Animated Motion Picture
Soul
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television)
Laya DeLeon Hayes - Doc McStuffins
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance - Motion Picture
Jamie Foxx - Soul
Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) - Individual or Ensemble
Trevor Noah - The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) - Individual or Ensemble
Steve Harvey - Celebrity Family Feud
Outstanding Guest Performance - Comedy or Drama Series
Loretta Devine - P-Valley
Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Television)
Raynelle Swilling - Cherish the Day
Special Award - Founder's Award
Toni Vaz
Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series
Michaela Coel - I May Destroy You (Episode 112 'Ego Death')
Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series
Attica Locke - Little Fires Everywhere (Episode 104 'The Spider Web')
Outstanding Writing in a Television Movie or Special
Geri Cole - The Power of We: A Sesame Street Special
Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture
Radha Blank - The Forty-Year-Old Version
Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series
Anya Adams - black-ish (Episode 611 'Hair Day')
Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series
Hanelle Culpepper - Star Trek: Picard (Episode 101 'Remembrance')
Outstanding Directing in a Television Movie or Special
Eugene Ashe - 'Sylvie's Love'
Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture
Gina Prince-Bythewood - 'The Old Guard'
Outstanding Short Form Series - Comedy or Drama
#FreeRayshawn
Outstanding Performance in a Short Form
Laurence Fishburne - #FreeRayshawn
Outstanding Short Form Series - Reality/Nonfiction
Between The Scenes - The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Outstanding Short-Film (Live Action)
Black Boy Joy
Outstanding Short-Film (Animated)
Canvas
Special Award - Spingarn Medal
Misty Copeland
Outstanding Literary Work - Fiction
The Awkward Black Man - Walter Mosley
Outstanding Literary Work - Nonfiction
A Promised Land - Barack Obama
Outstanding Literary Work - Debut Author
We're Better Than This - Elijah Cummings
Outstanding Literary Work - Biography/Autobiography
The Dead Are Arising - Les Payne, Tamara Payne
Outstanding Literary Work - Instructional
Vegetable Kingdom - Bryant Terry
Outstanding Literary Work - Poetry
The Age of Phillis - Honorée Jeffers
Outstanding Literary Work - Children
She Was the First!: The Trailblazing Life of Shirley Chisholm - Katheryn Russell-Brown, Eric Velasquez
Outstanding Literary Work - Youth/Teens
Before the Ever After - Jacqueline Woodson
Outstanding Directing in a Documentary (Television or Motion Picture)
Keith McQuirter - By Whatever Means Necessary: The Times of Godfather of Harlem
Outstanding Writing in a Documentary (Television or Motion Picture)
Melissa Haizlip - Mr. SOUL!
Outstanding Documentary (Film)
John Lewis: Good Trouble
Outstanding Documentary (Television - Series or Special)
The Last Dance
Special Award - Youth Activist of the Year
Madison Potts
Special Award - Activist of the Year
Reverend Dr. Wendell Anthony