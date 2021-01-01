NEWS

Jada Pinkett Smith, Jamie Foxx and Trevor Noah are big winners at NAACP Awards

Jada Pinkett Smith, Trevor Noah, and Jamie Foxx were among the big winners at the third night of the 2021 NAACP Image Awards on Wednesday.

Jada, her daughter Willow Smith and mum Adrienne Banfield-Norris claimed the Image Award for Outstanding Talk Series for their Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk, while comedian Noah picked up the Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) for his work on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.

Pixar animation Soul took home trophies for Outstanding Animated Motion Picture and Foxx, who voices jazz teacher Joe Gardner, scored the Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance - Motion Picture.

Another Disney hit, Doc McStuffins, also doubled up, landing the Outstanding Animated Series, while Laya DeLeon Hayes' voice talents earned her the award for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television).

The full list of NCAAP Image Awards winners over the past three nights is:

Outstanding Talk Series
Red Table Talk

Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition or Game Show
Celebrity Family Feud

Outstanding Variety Show (Series or Special)
VERZUZ

Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)
The New York Times Presents The Killing of Breonna Taylor

Outstanding Children's Program
Family Reunion

Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited-Series)
Marsai Martin - Black-ish

Outstanding Animated Series
Doc McStuffins

Outstanding Animated Motion Picture
Soul

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television)
Laya DeLeon Hayes - Doc McStuffins

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance - Motion Picture
Jamie Foxx - Soul

Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) - Individual or Ensemble
Trevor Noah - The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) - Individual or Ensemble
Steve Harvey - Celebrity Family Feud

Outstanding Guest Performance - Comedy or Drama Series
Loretta Devine - P-Valley

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Television)
Raynelle Swilling - Cherish the Day

Special Award - Founder's Award
Toni Vaz

Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series
Michaela Coel - I May Destroy You (Episode 112 'Ego Death')

Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series
Attica Locke - Little Fires Everywhere (Episode 104 'The Spider Web')

Outstanding Writing in a Television Movie or Special
Geri Cole - The Power of We: A Sesame Street Special

Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture
Radha Blank - The Forty-Year-Old Version

Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series
Anya Adams - black-ish (Episode 611 'Hair Day')

Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series
Hanelle Culpepper - Star Trek: Picard (Episode 101 'Remembrance')

Outstanding Directing in a Television Movie or Special
Eugene Ashe - 'Sylvie's Love'

Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture
Gina Prince-Bythewood - 'The Old Guard'

Outstanding Short Form Series - Comedy or Drama
#FreeRayshawn

Outstanding Performance in a Short Form
Laurence Fishburne - #FreeRayshawn

Outstanding Short Form Series - Reality/Nonfiction
Between The Scenes - The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Outstanding Short-Film (Live Action)
Black Boy Joy

Outstanding Short-Film (Animated)
Canvas

Special Award - Spingarn Medal
Misty Copeland

Outstanding Literary Work - Fiction
The Awkward Black Man - Walter Mosley

Outstanding Literary Work - Nonfiction
A Promised Land - Barack Obama

Outstanding Literary Work - Debut Author
We're Better Than This - Elijah Cummings

Outstanding Literary Work - Biography/Autobiography
The Dead Are Arising - Les Payne, Tamara Payne

Outstanding Literary Work - Instructional
Vegetable Kingdom - Bryant Terry

Outstanding Literary Work - Poetry
The Age of Phillis - Honorée Jeffers

Outstanding Literary Work - Children
She Was the First!: The Trailblazing Life of Shirley Chisholm - Katheryn Russell-Brown, Eric Velasquez

Outstanding Literary Work - Youth/Teens
Before the Ever After - Jacqueline Woodson

Outstanding Directing in a Documentary (Television or Motion Picture)
Keith McQuirter - By Whatever Means Necessary: The Times of Godfather of Harlem

Outstanding Writing in a Documentary (Television or Motion Picture)
Melissa Haizlip - Mr. SOUL!

Outstanding Documentary (Film)
John Lewis: Good Trouble

Outstanding Documentary (Television - Series or Special)
The Last Dance

Special Award - Youth Activist of the Year
Madison Potts

Special Award - Activist of the Year
Reverend Dr. Wendell Anthony

