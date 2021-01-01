NEWS Jada Pinkett Smith, Jamie Foxx and Trevor Noah are big winners at NAACP Awards Newsdesk Share with :





Jada Pinkett Smith, Trevor Noah, and Jamie Foxx were among the big winners at the third night of the 2021 NAACP Image Awards on Wednesday.



Jada, her daughter Willow Smith and mum Adrienne Banfield-Norris claimed the Image Award for Outstanding Talk Series for their Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk, while comedian Noah picked up the Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) for his work on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.



Pixar animation Soul took home trophies for Outstanding Animated Motion Picture and Foxx, who voices jazz teacher Joe Gardner, scored the Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance - Motion Picture.



Another Disney hit, Doc McStuffins, also doubled up, landing the Outstanding Animated Series, while Laya DeLeon Hayes' voice talents earned her the award for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television).



The full list of NCAAP Image Awards winners over the past three nights is:



Outstanding Talk Series

Red Table Talk



Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition or Game Show

Celebrity Family Feud



Outstanding Variety Show (Series or Special)

VERZUZ



Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)

The New York Times Presents The Killing of Breonna Taylor



Outstanding Children's Program

Family Reunion



Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited-Series)

Marsai Martin - Black-ish



Outstanding Animated Series

Doc McStuffins



Outstanding Animated Motion Picture

Soul



Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television)

Laya DeLeon Hayes - Doc McStuffins



Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance - Motion Picture

Jamie Foxx - Soul



Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) - Individual or Ensemble

Trevor Noah - The Daily Show with Trevor Noah



Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) - Individual or Ensemble

Steve Harvey - Celebrity Family Feud



Outstanding Guest Performance - Comedy or Drama Series

Loretta Devine - P-Valley



Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Television)

Raynelle Swilling - Cherish the Day



Special Award - Founder's Award

Toni Vaz



Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series

Michaela Coel - I May Destroy You (Episode 112 'Ego Death')



Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series

Attica Locke - Little Fires Everywhere (Episode 104 'The Spider Web')



Outstanding Writing in a Television Movie or Special

Geri Cole - The Power of We: A Sesame Street Special



Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture

Radha Blank - The Forty-Year-Old Version



Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series

Anya Adams - black-ish (Episode 611 'Hair Day')



Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series

Hanelle Culpepper - Star Trek: Picard (Episode 101 'Remembrance')



Outstanding Directing in a Television Movie or Special

Eugene Ashe - 'Sylvie's Love'



Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture

Gina Prince-Bythewood - 'The Old Guard'



Outstanding Short Form Series - Comedy or Drama

#FreeRayshawn



Outstanding Performance in a Short Form

Laurence Fishburne - #FreeRayshawn



Outstanding Short Form Series - Reality/Nonfiction

Between The Scenes - The Daily Show with Trevor Noah



Outstanding Short-Film (Live Action)

Black Boy Joy



Outstanding Short-Film (Animated)

Canvas



Special Award - Spingarn Medal

Misty Copeland



Outstanding Literary Work - Fiction

The Awkward Black Man - Walter Mosley



Outstanding Literary Work - Nonfiction

A Promised Land - Barack Obama



Outstanding Literary Work - Debut Author

We're Better Than This - Elijah Cummings



Outstanding Literary Work - Biography/Autobiography

The Dead Are Arising - Les Payne, Tamara Payne



Outstanding Literary Work - Instructional

Vegetable Kingdom - Bryant Terry



Outstanding Literary Work - Poetry

The Age of Phillis - Honorée Jeffers



Outstanding Literary Work - Children

She Was the First!: The Trailblazing Life of Shirley Chisholm - Katheryn Russell-Brown, Eric Velasquez



Outstanding Literary Work - Youth/Teens

Before the Ever After - Jacqueline Woodson



Outstanding Directing in a Documentary (Television or Motion Picture)

Keith McQuirter - By Whatever Means Necessary: The Times of Godfather of Harlem



Outstanding Writing in a Documentary (Television or Motion Picture)

Melissa Haizlip - Mr. SOUL!



Outstanding Documentary (Film)

John Lewis: Good Trouble



Outstanding Documentary (Television - Series or Special)

The Last Dance



Special Award - Youth Activist of the Year

Madison Potts



Special Award - Activist of the Year

Reverend Dr. Wendell Anthony