Frankie Muniz is a first-time father

Frankie Muniz is a first-time dad, after his wife Paige Price gave birth to a baby boy.

The Malcolm in the Middle star shared the happy news with his fans on his Instagram Story, saying in a video he posted on Wednesday: "I'm a dad, guys. I love him so much. I love my wife so much."

Frankie added that he loves Paige "more than ever!", and also included a "Super Papa" GIF.

The video didn't reveal the tot's name, or show his face.

Frankie and Paige's baby announcement comes after they took to YouTube back in September to reveal they were pregnant, with the actor saying in a video at the time: "Nothing compares to hearing your little one’s heartbeat… the second I heard that heartbeat, reality set in. I was throwing out baby names and future career choices.”

The couple got engaged in November, 2018 and wed last year.