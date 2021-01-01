Nomadland scores top prize at PGA Awards

Nomadland has taken another big step towards Oscars glory after picking up the Darryl F. Zanuck Award at the Producers Guild of America Awards.

Chloe Zhao's acclaimed movie landed the virtual ceremony's top honour - a prize that has predicted the Oscars Best Picture award for 21 years out of the last 31 - on Wednesday.

In addition to writing, directing, and editing the film, Zhao also served as a producer alongside the movie's star Frances McDormand as well as Peter Spears, Mollye Asher, and Dan Janvey.

Nomadland is up for six Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Film Editing, Best Cinematography, and Best Actress. The ceremony takes place on 25 April.

Elsewhere at the PGA Awards, there were also big wins for The Crown, The Queen's Gambit, Schitt's Creek, Soul, and Hamilton.

The main list of winners is as follows:

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

Nomadland

Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television - Drama

The Crown (Season 4)

Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television

The Last Dance (Season 1)

Outstanding Producer of Limited Series Television

The Queen's Gambit

Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures

Hamilton

Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

Soul

Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment & Talk Television

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (Season 7)

Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures

My Octopus Teacher

Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television

RuPaul's Drag Race (Season 12)

Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television - Comedy

Schitt's Creek (Season 6)

Outstanding Sports Program

Defying Gravity: The Untold Story of Women's Gymnastics (Season 1)

Outstanding Short Form Program

Carpool Karaoke: The Series (Season 3)

Outstanding Children's Program

The Power of We: A Sesame Street Special

PGA/UCLA Vision Award

Stephanie Allain.