Cynthia Erivo 'very proud' to be playing Blue Fairy in Pinocchio

Cynthia Erivo is "very proud" to be the first-ever Black actress cast in the role of the Blue Fairy in Pinocchio.

Earlier this month, it was announced that the two-time Oscar nominee would be playing the magical character in Robert Zemeckis' upcoming live-action retelling of the classic fairytale, alongside Tom Hanks, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Keegan-Michael Key.

In a recent interview with Variety, The Outsider star revealed that she's working closely with the director to create the overall look for the fairy, which she shared would have "a different aesthetic".

"They really have given me carte blanche. They have a creative idea which is really, really beautiful. I don't want to spoil it but it's really lovely. But I have my hair and make-up team going over it," Erivo explained, adding that her make-up artist Terrell Mullin is currently making her eyelashes.

"I know that already it's a different aesthetic, because it's me - this bald-headed Black girl. I'm really excited about it," the British actress said.

The 34-year-old added that she was delighted to be joining the likes of Yara Shahidi, who is playing Tinker Bell in the upcoming remake Peter Pan & Wendy, and Halle Bailey, who made waves when it was announced in 2019 would be playing the titular character in The Little Mermaid.

"We don't have very many Black fairies. I'm very proud to be joining the ranks with Yara Shahidi and I'm very proud we're getting to join the ranks of Disney with Halle Bailey, who's playing the Little Mermaid. It's kind of awesome," Erivo stated.