Morgan Freeman to play blues musician in Hate to See You Go

Morgan Freeman will play a blues musician alongside Alfre Woodard and Common in Hate to See You Go.

The Seven actor will play Sonny Bell, an ageing Chicago blues musician, who refuses to retire and defiantly hits the road with his band for one last long-shot to keep doing the only thing that makes them all feel truly alive - play blues.

The movie is being helmed by Emmy Award-winning director Ben Tishler from a script he co-wrote with Rob Stone. Tishler's feature film directorial debut is inspired by Stone’s experiences touring and playing harmonica with many of blues music’s most revered artists.

According to Deadline, the cast also includes Grown-ish star Trevor Jackson and stand-up comedian Bill Burr, although it has not been announced which roles they'll be playing.

In addition to leading the movie, Freeman will produce via his production company Revelations Entertainment alongside his co-founder Lori McCreary, as well as Gary Lucchesi, Shelby Stone, Derek Dudley, and Jon Levin.

Freeman, who won a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for 2004 movie Million Dollar Baby, was recently seen making a cameo appearance as himself in Eddie Murphy's comedy sequel Coming 2 America earlier this month. He has completed filming action movie Vanquish alongside Ruby Rose, and The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, the action-comedy sequel, starring Ryan Reynolds, Salma Hayek, and Samuel L. Jackson.

Woodard is currently nominated for the Best Actress BAFTA for playing a prison warden in the hard-hitting drama Clemency. The ceremony takes place on 11 April.