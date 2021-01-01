Henry Winkler and Glenn Close teaming up for virtual Happy Days reading

Henry Winkler is returning to his iconic Happy Days role for a virtual table read with special guest Glenn Close.

The veteran TV star will step back into the shoes of bad boy Arthur 'Fonzie' Fonzarelli for the charity event, organised by officials at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation and People.com, with Close taking on the part of the show's family patriarch Marion Cunningham.

The Trial of the Chicago 7's John Carroll Lynch will play Marion's husband Howard Cunningham, with actors Eli Goree and Aldis Hodge tackling youngsters Richie Cunningham and Ralph Malph, respectively.

Also joining in the digital fun will be Jamie Chung and Bridgerton's Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan, as they reenact the scenes from the 1975 episode The Motorcycle, all directed by Winkler.

The table read will stream on People.com and all of the publication's social media pages at 8pm ET on Monday, with funds raised benefiting the SAG-AFTRA Foundation, which provides emergency financial and medical support to artists in need, as well as educational programming.