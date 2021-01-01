Joel McHale: 'My wife will leave me if I bring another dog home'

Joel McHale will celebrate his 25th wedding anniversary this summer - so long as he doesn't show up with any more stray pets.

The Community star's passion for rescuing dogs has always been the biggest test in his marriage to wife Sarah, and she has made him promise to keep his animal love in check.

"I married the coolest person on the planet," McHale told pop star Kelly Clarkson on her U.S. talk show, "(but) she said if I brought one more dog home, that might be the end (of the marriage); that would tip it."

The actor still can't believe his spouse has put up with him as long as she has after they met on a movie set in Seattle, Washington.

"Her mum was an extra and her brother was a production assistant and I was introduced to her," he recalled.

"I knew who she was... we had a mutual friend. I called my friend and I was like, 'Do you think Sarah Williams will go out with me?', and my friend was like, 'Ha ha ha, no'," McHale recounted, adding that he didn't give up on the romance.

"I got her number and I wore her down," he smiled, admitting: "I'm not saying she has the greatest judgement on the planet but somehow she has agreed to be married to me for 25 years. It's great."