Katie Cassidy finalises divorce

Actress Katie Cassidy is officially single after finalising her divorce.

The Arrow star, the daughter of the late Partridge Family star David Cassidy, filed legal papers to end her marriage to Matthew Rodgers at the start of 2020.

A Los Angeles Superior Court judge signed off on the documents on 22 March.

According to People.com, both Cassidy and Rodgers, who do not have any children, waived their rights to spousal support, and stuck to the terms of their post-nuptial agreement, which was signed in December 2019.

Katie and Matthew exchanged vows during a romantic beach ceremony in Sunset Key, Florida, in December 2018, but official court papers show the pair were legally wed in December 2017, a month after Katie's father David died from organ failure.

The 34-year-old actress recently revealed her divorce had inspired her to auction off a series of nude photos of herself.

"After a year of quarantine, getting divorced and coming off a show for eight years, I was forced to learn how to love myself and it's the best thing I've ever done," she told Page Six.

"I've never been happier and I encourage all women to prioritise themselves and learn how to love themselves first and foremost."