NEWS David Duchovny adapting his new novel for potential Showtime series





X-Files star David Duchovny has landed a deal to star in the TV adaptation of his new novel, Truly Like Lightning.



The actor will also write the adaptation with Tyler Nilson and Michael Schwartz - the brains behind 2019's The Peanut Butter Falcon, who are attached to direct should Truly Like Lightning land a pick-up at cable channel Showtime.



The trio is executive producing the project, which centres upon a former Hollywood stuntman, his three wives, and 10 children fighting to save their sprawling desert home from a ruthless real estate developer.



"I’m so excited to be heading back home to Showtime with the uniquely talented team of Schwartz and Nilson - it’s a collaboration I can’t wait to begin," Duchovny tells Deadline in a statement.



Truly Like Lightning, Duchovny's fourth novel, was released in February.



He previously tasted success at Showtime with the cult series Californication.