Viola Davis spoke to Michelle Obama for 'several hours' about The First Lady TV series

Viola Davis spoke to Michelle Obama for "several hours" to prepare for playing her in new TV series The First Lady.

The 55-year-old actress said the conversation with the former U.S. First Lady lived up to all her expectations, but confessed she was daunted about discussing the role with Obama.

"Oh yes, I have... for several hours," Davis replied when asked during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon if she has been in touch with Obama since accepting the role.

"It's terrifying because... sometimes someone doesn't live up to whatever image you have in your head," she said. "But when they do live up to the image, it's quite frightening. It really is."

The Ma Rainey's Black Bottom actress also promised to "do her best" when it comes to portraying Obama in the forthcoming Showtime anthology series, because she knows the former First Lady is important to so many people.

"The woman is a damn goddess," she said. "Everybody knows her. Everybody feels like they want to protect her. Here's the thing: I'm just going to do the best I can."

The First Lady will explore the personal and political lives of some of the most charismatic U.S. First Ladies, with season one focusing on Obama, as well as Betty Ford and Eleanor Roosevelt, who will be played by Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson, respectively.