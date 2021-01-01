NEWS Sebastian Stan responds to young Luke Skywalker fan speculation Newsdesk Share with :





Sebastian Stan has responded to speculation that he would be the perfect casting choice for a young Luke Skywalker.



The Falcon and The Winter Soldier actor bears a striking resemblance to Mark Hamill, who has played the famous Jedi character since 1977, and many fans believe he would be the perfect actor to take over the mantle.



During a recent appearance on Good Morning America, Stan was asked, "And people are wondering about you playing a young Luke Skywalker...?" and he appeared taken aback by the question and didn't answer it directly, with him insisting he'd need to get Hamill's blessing first.



"If Mark Hamill called me, personally, to tell me he feels inclined to share this role with me, then I will believe it. Until then, I won't believe it," he replied.



The Star Wars actor has already voiced his support for the Marvel star. In a 2017 tweet, he posted a headshot of Stan next to a still of himself taken from the 1993 film Time Runner, proving their uncanny resemblance.



"Sorry to disappoint you but I refuse to say 'Sebastian Stan-I AM YOUR FATHER!' (even though, in fact, I am) #SorryNotSorry #MySonSebastian," he wrote in the caption, referring to Darth Vader's iconic "I am your father" line from 1980's The Empire Strikes Back.



In 2018, Hamill also replied to a fan's query about the Avengers: Endgame star.



"Sebastian doesn't need my stamp of approval!" he wrote. "He's a wonderful actor & is never less than great in everything he does."