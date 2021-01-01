Aidan Turner weds in Italy - report

Aidan Turner is now a married man, amid reports he wed girlfriend Caitlin Fitzgerald.

The Poldark heartthrob secretly tied the knot with the American actress in an intimate ceremony in Italy back in August, according to The Sun newspaper.

The nuptials took place after filming finished on his upcoming TV drama Leonardo, and the private couple was keen to wed as soon as they had a break in their busy schedules, and kept news of their union secret.

"The couple are both madly in love and couldn't wait to get hitched when their schedules allowed. They’re both very private and have kept the ceremony very much under wraps, but he has been seen taking lockdown walks with his wedding ring on show," a source told the The Sun.

Aidan and Caitlin began dating after meeting on the set of 2018 movie The Man Who Killed Hitler And Then The Bigfoot in Massachusetts, after the Irish actor split from artist Nettie Wakefield.

Aidan was also in a five-year relationship with actress Sarah Greene, and dated his Being Human co-star Lenora Crichlow.

Caitlin has previously been linked to Michael Sheen, her former co-star in the hit U.S. drama series Masters of Sex.

Aidan was in Italy last year while filming his new eight-part drama series, in which he portrays Renaissance artist Leonardo DaVinci, which will debut on Amazon Prime Video on 16 April.