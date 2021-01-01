Amy Schumer's father hospitalised

Amy Schumer's father was admitted to hospital on Monday.

The I Feel Pretty star took to Instagram to post a snap of herself wearing a mask alongside her dad Gordon, who was in a hospital bed, although she stopped short of revealing the reason for his hospitalisation.

Instead, she posted a funny caption, which read: "I have terrible news. My father was in an unfortunate magician sawing accident. He has a good spirit through it all and we’re still hoping the magician will turn back up."

She was quickly inundated with messages from her famous friends, including Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause, who wrote: "Hope he is reunited with his better half. Half kidding. Hope he is ok."

Amy's dad was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis when she was 12, and resides in an assisted living facility.

The hospitalisation news comes a day after the Trainwreck actress documented getting the Covid-19 vaccine in New York. The comedienne opted to wear her "fanciest dress", a gold sequinned gown, for the occasion.