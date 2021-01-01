Kirsten Dunst pregnant with second child

Kirsten Dunst has revealed she is pregnant with her second child.

The Bring It On actress dropped her baby news on the cover of the April edition of W Magazine in a photoshoot directed by her long-time collaborator, director Sofia Coppola.

Dunst tapped her close friends Kate and Laura Mulleavy from fashion label Rodarte to create a custom sheer white lace frock for her to wear for the shoot. She also wears designs by Valentino, Armani Prive, and Saint Laurent in a range of set-ups, with her reclining on a carpet or a floral bed in a Beverly Hills home.

She was photographed by Zoe Ghertner, while Coppola gave creative direction remotely.

Dunst joked about her poses in the shoot, by saying, "Every shot was on the floor. I was like, 'I can't get up.' I felt like Urkel."

W's Director's Issue cover also features actresses Elle Fanning and Rashida Jones, who have also worked with Coppola.

Dunst is already a mum to a son, Ennis, two, whom she shares with Judas and the Black Messiah actor Jesse Plemons.

Reflecting on her longtime collaboration with the director, who she has worked with on films such as The Virgin Suicides, Marie Antoinette, and The Beguiled, Dunst said, "It's just so beautiful to have that kind of friendship where you've seen each other have children. There are few collaborations, to be honest, where it lasts, where someone knows you that long that's not your family."