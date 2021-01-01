NEWS Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers pictured embracing for first time Newsdesk Share with :





Shailene Woodley and her new fiance Aaron Rodgers shared a warm embrace as they posed with restaurant staff after enjoying a private meal in Hot Springs, Arkansas.



The photo, taken with employees at the Best Cafe and Bar on Monday, marks the first time the happy couple has been pictured hand in hand since the superstar quarterback announced their surprise engagement in February, days after they were rumoured to be dating.



"Our team had the opportunity to cook for @aaronrodgers12 and his crew last night. Grateful for the opportunity," a representative for the eatery captioned the snap, which was posted on Instagram on Tuesday.



The shot emerged a day after Rodgers and Woodley were photographed on an airport tarmac in Mexico as they headed back to the U.S. on a private jet.



The Green Bay Packers icon shocked fans with the news of his wedding plans while accepting the National Football League's Most Valuable Player award at the NFL Honors earlier this year, although he didn't name the lucky lady in his speech.



Woodley subsequently confirmed she was set to become his wife in an interview on America's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.



"For us, it's not new news, so it's kind of funny everybody right now is freaking out over it," the Big Little Lies star shrugged at the time while showing off her large round diamond ring, adding: "we're like, 'Yeah, we've been engaged for a while.'"



It's unclear exactly how long the couple has been dating, but Rodgers split from retired NASCAR driver Danica Patrick in July after two years together.