Tom Ellis pens emotional farewell after wrapping on final Lucifer episode

Tom Ellis penned an emotional farewell to his hit TV show Lucifer after wrapping filming on the last-ever episode.

Sharing a snap of a lighter given to him by wife Meghan Oppenheimer, which features the dates of the first and last episode filming days, Tom wrote: "Today is the day. 6 years ago I started a journey with the most amazing group of people and today we say a fond farewell to each other. Thank you to every single crew member who has helped bring the story of #Lucifer to life. what a ride."

Meanwhile, Lesley Ann Brandt - who has starred in the show as Maze since early 2016 - also wrote a moving goodbye in a post on Instagram.

Alongside a selfie in character as Maze, Lesley penned: "Here we are, at the end of our journey you and I. We have laughed and cried, loved and lost and now we say goodbye, you and I. Ever faithful to your story, ever faithful to your journey, your body, your heart. Never more to speak as you speak but never without your words. Grateful am I for seasons. Grateful I am for lessons. Grateful I am for challenges. Grateful I am.

"For what was, what is and what is meant to be, THANK YOU….for all of it," she added.

And Aimee Garcia, who has starred as Ella since season two of Lucifer, struggled to control her emotional as she told fans the gig had been one of the "most fulfilling" of her career.

"It has been a wild ride of ups and downs. We were canceled, picked up, renewed by a global fan base, shut down during a pandemic & we still managed to have fun & play because of our incredible Lucifer family," she wrote alongside the video. "I’m grateful, honoured & humbled to have been your Ella for 5 years .... BIG HUG."

The final season of Lucifer drops on Netflix in the U.S. on 28 May (21).