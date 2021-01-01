Tara Reid: 'American Pie 5 is happening'

Tara Reid has revealed that a fifth American Pie movie is in the works.

The Sharknado actress played Kevin Myers' love interest Vicky in the original movie in 1999 and went on to reprise the role for American Pie 2 in 2001 and the fourth instalment, American Reunion, in 2012.

And now it seems like there is another film on the horizon, as Tara told Entertainment Tonight that she has seen a script for a fifth movie.

"It might happen," Tara shared. "OK, I can't tell you when, because I don't really know when, because we have to get all the actors and at the same time to get our schedules together."

She then added, "There is a script out there... I'll put it that way."

The actress revealed that the script she's read is "amazing" and "one of the best ones" of the series, before reiterating that the film "will happen, I just don't know when."

The American Pie franchise, which also includes 2003's American Wedding, stars Jason Biggs, Alyson Hannigan, Sean William Scott, Thomas Ian Nicholas, Eddie Kaye Thomas, Mena Suvari, and Chris Kline, among others.

Tara told ET that the bond she made with some of her co-stars will last "forever" and they've all stayed in touch with each other.

"When you grow up with someone and you get your first breaks with someone, you can never forget that," she explained.

Outside of the main four-film franchise, there have been a number of spin-offs without the original cast - with the exception of Eugene Levy - including Band Camp, Naked Mile, Beta House, and more.