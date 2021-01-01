NEWS Mia Farrow addresses children's deaths amid 'vicious rumours' Newsdesk Share with :





Mia Farrow addressed the deaths of three of her adopted children on Twitter on Wednesday in response to the "vicious rumours" circulating about her family.



Following claims that her late daughter Tam had been digitally removed from a family picture, Mia told fans that she couldn't sit back and let the speculation continue.



"As a mother of fourteen children, my family means everything to me. While I chose a career that placed me in the public arena, most of my children have elected to live very private lives," she began. "I respect each of their wishes, which is why I am selective in my social media posts.



"Few families are perfect, and any parent who has suffered the loss of a child knows that pain is merciless and ceaseless. However, some vicious based on untruths have appeared online concerning the lives of three of my children. To honour their memory, their children and every family that has dealt with the death of a child, I am posting this message."



Mia went on to discuss Tam's death in 2000, revealing that she "passed away at 17 from an accidental prescription overdose related to the agonising migraines she suffered, and a heart ailment".



The actress then explained that her daughter Lark died at the age of 35 in 2008 "from complications of HIV/AIDS, which she contracted from a previous partner. Despite her illness she lived a fruitful and loving life with her children and longtime partner. She succumbed to her illness & died suddenly in the hospital on Christmas, in her partner's arms."



The Rosemary's Baby star then wrote about her son Thaddeus, who committed suicide in 2016: "My courageous son Thaddeus was 29 and happily living with his partner; we were all anticipating a wedding, but when the relationship abruptly ended, he took his own life."



She concluded: "These are unspeakable tragedies. Any other speculation about their deaths is to dishonour their lives and the lives of their children and loved ones.



"I am grateful to be the mother of fourteen children who have blessed me with sixteen grandchildren. Although we have known sorrow, our lives today are full of love and joy."



In addition to her 10 adopted children, Mia is also mother to four biological children - three with ex-husband Andre Previn and one with former partner Woody Allen.