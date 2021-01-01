NEWS Sharon Stone crossed state lines to have abortion aged 18 Newsdesk Share with :





Sharon Stone had to cross state lines into Ohio to get an abortion when she was just 18 years old.



The Basic Instinct actress, now 63, reveals in her memoir, The Beauty of Living Twice, that her first serious boyfriend got her pregnant when she was at college in Pennsylvania.



Recalling the incident, Stone confessed that they drove to a clinic in Ohio because it was easier to get the procedure there.



"I was bleeding all over the place and far worse than I should have been, but this was a secret and I had no one to tell," she writes, according to Vulture.



When she finally recovered, the star burned her ruined sheets and clothes in a barrel at school, before returning to class.



Later, the Ratched star went to a Planned Parenthood centre where she received birth control and counselling, and she credits the organisation for "saving her".



"That someone, anyone, could talk to me, educate me," Stone writes. "No one ever had, about anything."