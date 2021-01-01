Leslie Odom, Jr. is a new dad

Actors Leslie Odom, Jr. and Nicolette Robinson have welcomed their second child.

The Affair star gave birth to a son, named Able Phineas, on 25 March, and the proud dad took to Instagram on Thursday to share the news with fans.

Alongside family photos featuring the couple's three-year-old daughter Lucille holding the newborn, Leslie wrote: "More life! One whole week with our Abe."

Heaping praise on his wife, he continued: "Watching Nicolette give birth to these kids...? Simply, the bravest acts I've ever witnessed from a foot away. I love you, sweetheart and I am in awe. Our little family bursts at the seams with joy! And gratitude."

Leslie then confirmed the baby's full name and birth date, adding: "Able Phineas 3/25/21... More life."

The couple first shared the pregnancy news in November.

Little Able's birth came 10 days after his dad picked up two Oscar nominations for his work in One Night in Miami. Leslie will find out if he will be taking home gold when the ceremony takes place on 25 April.