Stephen Graham and Andrea Riseborough added to Matilda cast

Stephen Graham and Andrea Riseborough will be showing fans their nasty sides after landing the roles of Matilda's parents in the upcoming movie musical.

The pair will play Mr and Mrs Wormwood, who neglect and mistreat their gifted young daughter Matilda, portrayed in the new project by acting newcomer Alisha Weir.

Indian comedienne Sindhu Vee has also been added to the line-up of the Netflix film as librarian Mrs. Phelps.

They join Emma Thompson as formidable headmistress Agatha Trunchbull, and Captain Marvel star Lashana Lynch as Miss Honey.

The film is based on the classic Roald Dahl story of the same name, which inspired the 2010 stage show Matilda the Musical.

Matthew Warchus, who directed the West End and Broadway versions of the production, will take charge of the new movie adaptation.

The beloved children's novel was previously made into a film in 1996, starring Mara Wilson as the titular character, alongside Danny DeVito, Rhea Perlman, Embeth Davidtz, and Pam Ferris as the villainous Miss Trunchbull.