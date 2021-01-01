NEWS Diablo Cody 'steps down' from Madonna biopic Newsdesk Share with :





Oscar-winning screenwriter Diablo Cody has reportedly quit the new Madonna biopic.



The brains behind the Juno and Young Adult scripts had spent weeks working with Madonna on the screenplay last year only to step down over alleged creative differences.



"Madonna is understandably very particular about how she wants it to be. She's a perfectionist and because it is about her life, she is being very careful about how things come across," a source told Britain's The Sun newspaper. "Diablo needed more freedom to be able to make it work and ultimately decided she couldn't contribute any more."



Universal Pictures bosses are now said to be looking for a new head writer.



Madonna, who is also directing the film about her life and career, recently said: "There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me. It's essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision."