Armie Hammer exits Broadway play amid police rape investigation

Armie Hammer's sex scandal has cost the actor another job - this time on Broadway.

The Call Me By Your Name star has withdrawn from a production of Tracy Letts' The Minutes, which was scheduled to hit the New York stage in 2022, following the news that Los Angeles police officials are investigating rape allegations against Hammer.

Announcing his decision to exit the play in a statement on Friday, the movie star writes: "I have loved every single second of working on The Minutes with the family I made from Steppenwolf (theatre company). But right now I need to focus on myself and my health for the sake of my family. Consequently, I will not be returning to Broadway with the production."

A statement from the production team reads: "Armie remains a valued colleague to all of us who have worked with him onstage and offstage on The Minutes. We wish only the best for him and respect his decision."

Hammer appeared in the original 2017 Steppenwolf Theatre production of The Minutes in Chicago, Illinois.

The political comedy was in previews on Broadway when the Covid pandemic shut down New York's theatre district in March, 2020.

Earlier this week, Hammer was replaced by Dan Stevens in Julia Roberts and Sean Penn's upcoming Watergate drama Gaslit.

He has also stepped down from roles in Jennifer Lopez's new comedy Shotgun Wedding, Mads Mikkelsen's new Cold War thriller Billion Dollar Spy, and The Offer, a new movie about the making of The Godfather.