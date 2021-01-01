NEWS Lily James confirms new romance with rocker Michael Shuman Newsdesk Share with :





Lily James has seemingly confirmed she's dating rocker Michael Shuman after they were spotted walking hand-in-hand during a recent day out in Los Angeles.



The British actress and the Queens of the Stone Age musician were photographed while on the way to meet his parents in LA last week.



It's not known how long the pair has been dating, but they were first linked back in February after reports emerged claiming they'd been spotted kissing outside a hotel in England, where she was filming her new movie What’s Love Got to Do With It?



The new romance comes almost six months after the Yesterday star was caught up in an affair scandal with her married The Pursuit of Love co-star Dominic West.



The pair hit headlines after they were spotted looking cosy in Rome, Italy, and Dominic swiftly returned home to his wife, aristocratic Irish landscape gardener Catherine FitzGerald, and told reporters, "Our marriage is strong and we're very much still together".



When asked to comment on the photographs during a press junket for her Netflix movie Rebecca last year, Lily replied, "This isn't the time for me to do that but I appreciate you asking."



Neither has spoken about the scandal since.