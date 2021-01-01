Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and The Crown score double wins at SAG Awards

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, The Crown, and Schitt's Creek scored double wins at the 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday.

The TV series and the hit film doubled up, with Gillian Anderson landing the female actor in a drama series prize for her role as Margaret Thatcher in The Crown, while the cast claimed best ensemble, and Ma Rainey stars Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman continued their awards season run by picking up the female and male actor in a leading role in a motion picture awards.

Meanwhile, the cast of Schitt's Creek also scored two wins, and the cast in a motion picture award went to Aaron Sorkin's The Trial of the Chicago 7, which starred the likes of Eddie Redmayne, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jeremy Strong, and Mark Rylance.



The full list of winners at the 27th SAG Awards is as follows:



Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture: The Trial of the Chicago 7

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role: Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role: Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role: Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role: Youn Yuh-Jung, Minari

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series: The Crown

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series: Jason Bateman, Ozark

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series: Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series: Schitt's Creek

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series: Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries: Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries: Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture: Wonder Woman 1984

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series: The Mandalorian.