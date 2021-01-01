Piers Morgan doubles down on Duchess of Sussex attack in new TV interview

British newsman Piers Morgan has continued his public attack on Meghan, Duchess of Sussex after comments he made about the royal led to his Good Morning Britain exit last month.

The former tabloid editor-turned-TV host took aim at Meghan after her explosive TV interview with Oprah Winfrey, during which she claimed her mixed-race background made members of the royal family uncomfortable, debuted in America.

Morgan was taken to task for his comments and walked off the set of his live U.K. breakfast show only to quit the programme hours later. Now, he's on the attack again in his first major TV interview since the drama.

In the chat with FOX News anchorman Tucker Carlson, Piers doubled down on his comments about Meghan, accusing the 39-year-old former actress of "making millions off the royals while trashing the family".

He also told Carlson he has become a victim of the growing trend of 'cancel culture', where celebrities are being fired and forced to step down from projects after making controversial comments.

"What happened to me is happening all over Britain and America," Piers explained, sharing: "I can take it, but there are many people who don't have our platform, who are being wiped out, lives destroyed, careers ended for ridiculous things."

Piers previously dismissed many of Meghan's comments in her interview, including claims she had made about her mental health, disclosing that people within the royal household had told her there was nothing they could do for her after she said she was considering taking her own life amid an onslaught of racist attacks in the British media.

And in his FOX News interview, he insisted he "finds that impossible to believe", and called on Meghan to publicly name the people to whom she referred: "You're accusing two people in the palace of being unspeakably cruel simply to protect the brand of the royal family," he said.

"If that is true, let's have the names of these people and let's go to them and ask them, 'Is this true? Did you tell a suicidal woman... not to get help?' - because I find that impossible to believe," he fumed.

Piers also touched on accusations of racism among the royals made by Meghan and her husband Prince Harry as the couple claimed in the Oprah interview that an unnamed member of the family had raised questions about the skin colour of their son Archie before he was born.

The broadcaster remarked that the public "don’t know what was said" in those conversations, but believes the questions were "innocent".

However, Piers did admit that if the comments were "loaded with a sense of derogatory tone or concern, then it becomes racism".