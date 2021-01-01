Pete Davidson officially moves out of mother's basement

Pete Davidson has finally moved out of his mother's basement after treating himself to a new home.

The Saturday Night Live regular has frequently poked fun at his unusual living situation, but on Friday the funnyman revealed he had officially left the Staten Island, New York property he had helped his mum purchase in 2019 as he shared video footage of himself opening the door to his new apartment.

"I just moved out of my mum's house," he said in the clip posted to TikTok, explaining: "I'm fully out. I got a pad."

Davidson gave fans a tour of his living quarters in February 2020 in a video post for Netflix.

"What's up guys? We are in my apartment/basement in my mum's house," he said, revealing: "I moved here, like, a year ago and built this weird little basement to stay away from f**king people."

Showing off his private space, he quipped: "This is my bedroom where nothing happens because I live with my mum."

Davidson, who lost his firefighter dad in the 9/11 terror attacks, has yet to reveal where his new apartment is located, but the move comes amid reports suggesting the star is dating Bridgerton actress Phoebe Dynevor.

She is the latest in a long line of Davidson's famous lovers - he was more recently linked to model Kaia Gerber, and actresses Margaret Qualley and Kate Beckinsale, while he was briefly engaged to Ariana Grande in 2018, following his split from legendary comedian Larry David's daughter, Cazzie.