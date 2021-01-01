Naomi Scott choked on The Martian lines in deleted part

Naomi Scott choked on her dialogue during a scene in Ridley Scott's The Martian, in a role that never made it to the final cut of the film.

Scott had a supporting role in the 2015 sci-fi hit, but her scenes wound up deleted from the movie following the mishap on set.

“So there was this one dialogue scene. It was this science jargon," the actress recounted to Collider.

After fluffing her lines, Scott found herself explaining to the Academy Award-winning director what went wrong.

"Ridley Scott was behind this curtain and I was just, mate, I just choked," she shared.

"And do you know what? I think it’s so important to just talk about moments where you choke, because they really do inform your experiences and they really do force you to kind of reconcile whatever those insecurities that you have are and face them,” Scott reflected.

Embracing the moment as a life lesson, she went on: "Anyone out there, in whatever field of work, and you think of that time that you wanted the ground to swallow you up, let me tell you, we've all been there. I've been there in front of Ridley Scott."

27-year-old Scott noted that her mistake wasn't the end of the world and that the footage could have been included in the final cut if necessary.

“I mean, if they wanted to use it, they could have," she said.